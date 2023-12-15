SAN ANGELO, Texas — For years, the Justice Jail Ministry has delivered toy and food boxes to the children of Tom Green County inmates.

Little Snow Garcia says her family was a previous recipient.

“So I was incarcerated at the Tom Green County jail, and they came through, and they were like, ‘We have the slips that we would like for you to fill out so that your kids can get Christmas gifts’. It was amazing. It was just the best feeling you could ever get to know that other people who have no idea who you are, where you come from, but want to love on your children,” she said.

The ministry works with local partners to help with their Christmas Hope for Children Initiative, then the group goes shopping and packs the boxes. Female Chaplain Linda Freeman says about 500 toy boxes with Bible books and 200 food boxes will be distributed.

“Without their spouse, being able to pay the bills and do extra to do Christmas presents and extra food is really, really hard on them. And then when you have them with their grandparents or aunts and uncles, and they’re trying to take care of their other children, as well as provide for one, two or even four extra kids, can be really, really difficult,” she said.

Garcia says now she’s one of the ministry’s volunteers and feels good to be able to bring the Christmas cheer that others gave her children.



“It’s amazing, like, the things that god has done in my life is just being able to be a blessing and a server–as one of God’s servants is one of the biggest things that I’ve done. And that I love to do. I mean, it’s especially for children that are in need that don’t have their parents that are lonely, you know? And just need some kind of comfort just to know that they were thinking about you that day is what warms my heart,” she said.

Deliveries to the guardians of the children will continue throughout the week. The ministry also wants to thank the Tom Green County Jail staff, administration, and all of the local partners and churches that help make this initiative happen each year.