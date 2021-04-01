The ten-year anniversary of the Wildcat Fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Fire Department purchases 13 new cardiac monitors that give high-quality care before even arriving at the hospital. Zoll's new x-series advanced is a multifaceted monitor that measures the amount of air being delivered to the patient, helps deliver artificial breaths at the correct rate with the proper amount of air going through, has the ability to deliver electricity to the heart in case of cardiac arrest, amongst many other functions.

Firefighter and paramedic, Mason Matthews, says this improves not only patient's treatment en route to the emergency room but also improves the level of care medics are able to deliver.

An important detail in these purchases is that there was no cost to taxpayers. The machine was fully funded by the C.A.R.E.S grant.

More information on this life-changing technology and an interview with one of the SAFD medics in the video above.