SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Chrissay Crenshaw has been struggling with mental health issues since before she can remember.

“I grew up with clinical depression, experienced trauma in my childhood that led to PTSD, OCD, and generalized anxiety disorder which I still struggle with today,” said Crenshaw.

On top of that, she grew up in extreme poverty, was in an abusive relationship, and lost two sisters to overdoses.

“When I was 16, my big sister was 17 when she passed away from an overdose, and I was suicidal at that time,” explained Crenshaw. “After having plans to commit suicide, I was put in a psych ward and I was there for weeks. It did help me get a little bit of a new perspective and I met a lot of people that were very similar to me.”

Having been through that experience, she wants to help others. Crenshaw works for AmeriCorps. Through the organization, she travels around the country helping those who suffer from homelessness. She says she’s very passionate about this initiative because she had loved ones who went through the same thing.

“My big sister Brandy, died last year of an overdose and she was struggling with homelessness as well. I think that is what drew me to the work I’m doing now. My sister who died when I was a teenager was a runaway youth and the issues of homelessness and mental health, made me realize how they all connect and affect each other,” added Crenshaw.

Crenshaw says mental health doesn’t have to be the end. If you are willing to turn that darkness into light, it could bring positivity to others.

“We are going to work with the homeless community, we’re going to work with the animals and work in conservation,” said Crenshaw. “We’re going to leave this place a little bit better than we found it.”

If you are dealing with mental health in the Concho Valley, My Health My Resources, the local mental health authority offers services unique to each individual.

“We want to uplift people who are living with mental health struggles, mental health illnesses, and give them the resources so they can be the best versions of themselves,” said Alyssa Spence with MHMR.