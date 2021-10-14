The San Angelo Revolution Film Festival comes to town

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Film Festival was born after the city acquired the film friendly Texas designation from the Texas Film Commission. The San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up with the creators of the Austin Revolution Film Festival to feature indie films involving growing directors and talent.

“This was an opportunity for us to have a film festival that we can offer to the public here in San Angelo to understand what independent films are all about,” said Diann Bayes, vice president of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Over 50 featured films will be shown over the next three days and the festival will even feature a familiar face to the Concho Valley.

“Friday at noon, the director of the film festival, a film maker, and an actress who actually graduated from Angelo State University, will have a panel to answer questions about what it is to be an independent film maker,” Bayes said.

Yukio Kuniyuki, the director of the San Angelo Performing Arts Center shares how having the arts on display in the community makes a big impact.

“We can inspire the next generation of young people to pursue careers in ‘Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics’, and in the arts to make a difference in our community’s and our nation,” Kuniyuki said.

The showings will be at the Brooks and Bates Theatre at the Performing Arts Center as well as at Murphey Performance Hall. There are a wide variety of ticket options for the casual observer all the way up to the most dedicated film fans.