The “Just Between Friends” consignment sale is back in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The semi-annual “Just Between Friends” consignment sale is back this week at the Foster Communications Coliseum after being postponed due to COVID-19.

“We’re out here so families can sell their gently loved items to other families that need them at 50-90% off and make some money off those investments,” said Bonnie Bouher, JBF’s Event Coordinator.

On Tuesday, shoppers who were eligible for the pre-sale began taking advantage of deals on children’s clothes, toys, furniture and more.

“We have everything you could need, from newborn to teen. We have maternity items, household furniture, electronics. You can find baby gear, outdoor toys, puzzles, games, movies. Everything you can think of, we pretty much have it,” explained Bouher.

According to Bouher, the sale that normally takes place in March had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19, and changes have been made to keep shoppers safe.

“We are requesting that everyone wear a mask or bring a mask with them, we are monitoring shopping numbers, we spread out our racks and tables and chairs, we’ve also done a virtual checkout line,” added Bouher.

The sale will go on through Saturday, June 13th, which happens to be “half-price day.” The next sale will be taking place this October.

“We do offer discounted and free passes online at JBFWestTexas.eventbrite.com. We have lots of things. It’s going to be an amazing event and we look forward to seeing you,” said Bouher.

To learn more about the sale, passes and shopping days, click here.