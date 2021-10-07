The “Heart of Elijah” Tour stops in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO. Texas- It’s a challenge that comes from the heart. A father ran through Tom Green County on his journey to complete a 1.2 mile course in every Texas county.

Joe Bruce and his family are on the “Heart of Elijah” Tour, running 26.2 miles every day, for 12 days, covering all 254 Texas counties in honor of his son Elijah, who was born with a heart condition called pulmonary stenosis.

“He was my youngest boy and when he was born, to almost lose him. Man, that was hard. So to see us now get to have him come with us and connect and just travel with me and just be grateful for my son and for my family,” Bruce said.

Thursday afternoon, they stopped on March Road, here in Tom Green County, to run the 87th mile out of 314, before heading to the next county. Joe is a pastor and a large part of his ministry is about reaching the next generation.

“Lets do something really neat to connect the generations. We are looking for an opportunity to bring families together and so as soon as my dad gets here that will be four generations that have participated in this run since we started,” Bruce said.

13-year-old Elijah had open heart surgery eight weeks ago to replace a valve but now he’s back up and running on the tour.