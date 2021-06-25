The Concho Valley’s reactions to Vice President Harris’ border visit

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited El Paso today – she stepped off the plane to discuss the border crisis. This comes with much criticism from those who believe this visit should have been to the Rio Grande Valley.

Congressman August Pfluger stated it took months of pressure from congress and texans before Vice President Kamala Harris decided to make her visit to the southern border.

Across our border DPS, Texas Rangers, Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are working to address and eliminate the ongoing immigration crisis.

The Concho Valley is sharing thoughts on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Some believing she’s ignoring the areas most violently impacted, while others say she should stay away from danger.

“I believe that she was avoiding the area of the Rio Grande Valley and, I mean, that’s where the main crisis is. And I believe that she’s avoiding that because that she doesn’t want to draw attention to that, she went to El Paso and was very selective about where she went El Paso versus where she could have gone in Texas, to get a real feel for what’s going on.”

The counterargument from another Texas resident is, “El Paso is a border and is still a border, and El Paso is where you can get your green card to cross, or you can get the stamp to cross. And for what I heard, right now, Laredo is the other. Violence is very bad there. Right now, the violence. And I don’t think it’s right to expose her so much to do that type of [danger].”