The Concho Valley Farmers Market offers more than just food

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Concho Valley Farmers Market has been open for about a month and while it serves the community and plenty to eat, it’s those involved in the market that really make it a special place.



Melinda Myers, a vendor at the market, says, “We have a lot of people come out that work really really hard. We have lots of great vegetables. And we have a lot of good vendors.”



This community event carrying on comes as a surprise after Covid-19 and the winter storm caused disaster for farmers. They weren’t sure of their yields after the winter storm damaged or even destroyed some plants, but one vendor says she is thankful she had a fruitful harvest and gets a chance to share it with the community.



“My flowers took a hit and my shrubs, and those kinds of things. I was very sad because I had just planted my onion crop days before, and they froze to the ground as well as my garlic. And somehow, by the grace of god they read and they are maturing soon.”



