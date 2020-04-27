The annual Concho Valley Farmers Market opens this Saturday

Despite storms earlier in the year, there will be nearly 20 different vendors out with a variety of produce

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley produce farmers are getting ready for the opening of the annual farmers market in Downtown San Angelo.

“We’ve worked all winter. We start in October and work the whole time even after the market stops,” said Margie Jackson, President of the Concho Valley Farmers Market.

The annual Concho Valley Farmers Market is set to open back up this Saturday with social distancing guidelines in place.

“We’re gonna have our gloves and masks. We’ll have tape on the ground where you know to walk within 6ft. We’ll have enough people where we can get everyone in and out fast,” explained Jackson.

Jackson has been president of the Farmers Market since 1996. She said that despite storms earlier in the year, there will be nearly 20 different vendors out with a variety of produce.

“We’re gonna start with all the winter vegetables, and that means all the underground vegetables and greens. We have one of the best markets in West Texas. Ours is 90% fresh vegetables. It is a real farmers market,” added Jackson.

Jackson added that you can find green onions, radishes, beets, kale, collards, lettuce, herbs, potatoes, meats, honey, jelly, bread, indoor/outdoor plants and more at the market. She recommends bringing cash with you, as some vendors don’t take credit cards.

The farmers market will be open on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Saturday’s under the pavilion across from Fort Concho (located at 609 S. Oakes St in Downtown San Angelo) from 7:00a.m. until sellout. The market will be taking place until October, or the first freeze of the season.

“Just imagine picking it the day before and bringing it to the market the next day. You can’t get fresher than that,” said Jackson.