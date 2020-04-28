The 6th annual “San Angelo Gives” is one week away

Area non-profits are gearing up for the 6th annual "San Angelo Gives" fundraiser on May 5th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual “San Angelo Gives” fundraiser is on May 5th. The 24-hour, online fundraiser has raised millions of dollars for area non-profits over the last five years.

“We need positivity right now and we know our community will respond and give from the heart as they always do,” said Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation.

Event organizers say now more than ever, the 190 participating organizations need the community’s support.

“Many local organizations have canceled spring fundraisers, so ‘San Angelo Gives’ is positioned perfectly for their supporters to give remotely. You can go to the website and give to one or multiple organizations in the same transaction. It’s very seamless. This day will be a defining moment of solidarity for our community,” explained Karcher.

All donations during the event are amplified by the San Angelo Area Foundation. All participating organizations are eligible for “prizes” donated by sponsors.

Last year, the event raised $2.2M. This year they are hoping to raise $2.25M with a stretch goal of $2.5M (if the stretch goal is met, the San Angelo Area Foundation will donate $20,000 to the organizations that helped reach the goal).

The 190 participating organizations fall under the following categories:

Animals

Arts & Culture

Community Improvement

Education

Environment

Health

Human Resources

Religious

Youth Development

“It’s a great way, if you’re not familiar with an organization, to go on and learn about it and how the dollars that are raised impact our community every day,” added Karcher, “This year we also have an opportunity for donors to indicate if they want to volunteer with an organization.”

Donors can give their gifts in advance through “Advanced Giving” on the website SanAngeloGive.org until May 4th. The “San Angelo Gives” event begins at midnight on May 5th.