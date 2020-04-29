Texas restaurants, stores can reopen this week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, San Angelo stores, restaurants and movie theatres will be allowed to reopen. If they do, they’ll be limited by the governor’s order to 25% capacity.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said businesses will have to make their own decisions about whether or not to reopen.

“It does not require anyone to open up, it gives them the opportunity to do it if you think you can run a business with 25% occupancy and manage your employees and customers. It just allows you to open your doors if you choose to open your doors. Regardless of what he said and how much he has loosened it up, it’s everyone’s responsibility to continue to follow CDC guidelines. We don’t want a flare up in number of cases. If people don’t feel comfortable getting out and going to a restaurant or store, stay home,” said Gunter.

Salons, bars and gyms have been ordered to remain closed until at least the middle of next month. Businesses that do not follow Governor Abbott’s executive order will face consequences and local officials will be in charge of enforcement.

“It gives our authorities to fine someone or give a jail sentence. You will face a fine but more importantly if you are a salon owner, your certificate could be taken away by the state. It is out of our hands to determine who opens and who doesn’t. This order is what every city and county in the state of Texas must follow,” explained Gunter.

Mayor Gunter said it’s everyone’s responsibility to do what they can to flatten the curve.

“We encourage all citizens to follow CDC guidelines. We don’t want a lot more cases reported. We want to get the economy up and running. We need to take care of our lives and livelihood. They can go hand in hand if we all follow the rules and regulations to protect ourselves,” added Gunter.