Texas Home Health offers personal care services in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new home care agency is now operating in San Angelo. Texas Home Health opened offices this week and is offering services for military veterans and others.

Texas Home Health opened its doors this week in San Angelo, offering residents more options for in-home personal care services.

"We offer services as minimal as companionship all the way to full-on personal care services from bathing, grooming, dressing, changing and anything in between,"

The home care agency has been serving Texans for more than 50 years.

Mackey said Texas Home Health will be offering services that will positively impact patients, including veterans, in the San Angelo community.

“We’re going to make sure we provide the best level of care not only to patients in the veteran community, which we have quite a few that we service in this area, but also our non-veteran patients too,” added Mackey.

He said the agency will help patients thrive at home and that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been working diligently to keep patient safety a top priority.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is make sure we’ve integrated technology. We haven’t lost sight that this is a pandemic we’re dealing with and our patients’ and caregivers’ safety is a top priority right now,” continued Mackey, “We would love an opportunity to service anyone in this community and show why we’ve been successful in other areas. It starts with the compassionate people that we’re sending out into the field.”

The office is located at 4202 Sherwood Way, Suite A, and operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., the mainline is 325-304-7013.

ABOUT TEXAS HOME HEALTH:

Texas Home Health is owned by AccentCare, Inc., a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare, with innovative partnerships and care models covering the full care continuum from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice, and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has over 24,000 compassionate professionals in more than 165 locations, collectively serving over 140,000 individuals across 16 states.

AccentCare has over 30 strategic partnerships with insurance companies, physician groups, and major health systems, including joint venture companies branded as AccentCare Asante Home Health, AccentCare UCLA Health, AccentCare UC San Diego Health at Home, and Texas Home Health Group, an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Health.

The company’s approach to healthcare, including proprietary RightPath disease-specific programs, leads the industry in avoidance of unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care, and quality performance evidenced by a number of third-party distinctions. All of the company’s home health and hospice agencies are CHAP-accredited, and have respectively earned an overall 4.8-star quality rating, with many offices named HomeCare Elite, and recognition from the We Honor Veterans program.