Texas gyms can now operate at 75% capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting today in Texas, gyms can expand their capacity to 75%.

“We had to block off every other piece of equipment, we had to up our game in cleaning and asking our members to help clean, enforcing the mask policy,” said Community Health Club Operations Manager, Laura Moore.

Governor Greg Abbott has eased restrictions to allow Texas gyms to operate at a 75% capacity beginning Monday.

The news came as a relief to area gym managers who have been struggling to operate under limited capacity over the last several months.

“That’s where we feel the pinch, in our studios. The club itself is roomy enough that we can ask people to social distance but in the class areas it’s harder. We’re excited to open those back up although we are still social distancing,” explained Moore.

According to Moore, it’s been difficult to enforce the mask mandate with some customers. Under the new restrictions, masks will still have to be worn while working out.

“The face masks are a state policy still. That is a challenge, asking our members to wear their face masks. They can remove them if they’re 6 feet away from others while working out,” added Moore.

Three regions are not included in the order: the Rio Grande Valley and the Laredo and Victoria areas, where Abbott said the number of Texans being treated in hospitals remains too high.

With a now less than 10% positivity rate in Tom Green County, Moore said the club will continue to practice cleaning and safety measures to protect customers.

“We’re a healthy place and we want to keep it that way. We’ve had people say they’ve put on the ‘COVID-15’ or they’ve stopped moving. It also causes mental anguish. We just want to encourage people to get moving again. Whether it’s here or on your own in your neighborhood, just get up and get moving,” said Moore.