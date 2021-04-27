Texas DOT Work Zone Awareness week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and Texas Department of Transportation is honoring that with a reminder to be safe around work zones.





Jerry Stone, a TxDOT employee, shares his experiences on the ground. He says, “A lot of things can go wrong when you enter a work zone. We have a lot of heavy equipment that is in those areas that if you’re not paying attention and you’re coming through one of those work areas not only can you hit an employee on the ground, but you can also injure yourself running into those big pieces of equipment.”



TxDOT says, “more than 22,000 traffic crashes occurred in work zones in Texas, resulting in 186 deaths, a 9 percent increase in traffic fatalities over the previous year. Another 680 people were seriously injured.”



Work zones present a different and sometimes challenging environment for drivers to navigate. Drivers may encounter uneven pavement, narrow lanes, concrete barriers, slow-moving heavy equipment and vehicles that make sudden stops.