SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation is launching its Pedestrian Safety campaign as part of its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” initiative. In 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,317 people were seriously injured.
This campaign doesn’t only target pedestrians, but drivers as well.
Texas Department of Transportation pedestrian safety campaign
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation is launching its Pedestrian Safety campaign as part of its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” initiative. In 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,317 people were seriously injured.