Tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 6th and goes through Sunday, August 8th

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) – Tax-free weekend is this weekend giving families a chance to save while shopping for back to school. But it’s not only parents and families benefitting, shoppers are getting a chance to spend without tax while businesses often see an increase in sales.

Laurie Almaza, manager at Pretty in Pink Boutique explains, “There’s like a huge increase because I mean so many people come in here, it’s so packed in here where it’s, it’s hard for us to get to everyone you know just because everybody needs a fitting room all fitting rooms are four. It just gets really wild but sales are amazing.”

Sunset Mall is one location extending its hours to accommodate shoppers by staying open until 9 on Friday and Saturday nights and until 7 on Sunday. The plan is to allow more time for buyers to take advantage of tax-free merchandise.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday like clothing, footwear, and backpacks under $100 per item. It also applies to school supplies under $100 per item.