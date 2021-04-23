Support for organ transplant recipients

News Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Reagan Stephenson was just 7 months old when her heart began to fail. Two months later she received a heart transplant that saved her life but continues to face challenges 13 years later.

She has regular hospital visits, tests, and procedures to ensure her heart is in good condition, especially because transplanted hearts usually only last 10 years.

Four months ago Reagan joined COTA – Children’s Organ Transplant Association which helps her raise funds for her medical bills throughout her life. COTA’s mission is, “The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is the premier organization providing fundraising assistance to transplant families … for a lifetime. COTA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so funds raised to help meet transplant expenses are not considered income for families.”

Now, Reagan and COTA are taking part in San Angelo Gives to help herself and others like her in the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.