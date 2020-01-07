“Stop the Bleed” kits now required in Texas schools

House Bill 496 went into effect January 1, requiring every school in the state of Texas to have bleeding control kits on campus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective January 1, 2020, every school district in Texas is required to have a bleeding control kit program with trained personnel in the event of injury to another person.

“There’s really nothing these kits won’t be able to handle,” said Oscar Luz about the “Stop the Bleed” kits.

The “Stop the Bleed” kits contain items intended to stop traumatic hemorrhaging, such as gauze and tourniquets.

“The kits these schools are getting are amazing. They come with a tourniquet, dressings, gauze you can use to stop different kinds of bleeds,” explained Luz.

Luz is Shannon Medical Center’s Chief Flight Medic. Over the last year and a half, he and his team (along with local EMS) have been training schools across the Concho Valley on how to use the kits.

“Each kit shows you what comes inside,” said Luz as he demonstrated what was inside the kits.

According to Luz, uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death and the “Stop the Bleed” initiative is necessary to prepare schools for any kind of bleeding emergency.

“The American College of Surgeons is backing the program. It was originally thought of because of Sandy Hook. We’re not trying to say something like that could happen at your school. It could be anything from cutting an arm or leg on glass. Anytime there’s bleeding that can’t be controlled or stopped, these kits will come in handy. They work,” continued Luz.

Luz also said the training applies outside the classroom as well, and recommends everyone learn how to respond to a bleeding situation.

