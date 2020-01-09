Sterling County gets new ambulance thanks to West Texas organizations

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sterling County now has a new ambulance thanks to the support of West Texas organizations.

The San Angelo Health and Area Foundations, several Midland foundations and the USDA Rural Development all provided funding for the new emergency vehicle.

Thursday morning in Sterling City, the ambulance was presented during an appreciation luncheon for the organizations that provided funding and Sterling County first responders.

“I just wanna thank everybody. We’re a blessed county,” said Sterling County Judge Deborah Horwood.

“We really appreciate all the help we got from all the foundations. It’s tremendous, just being able to buy this so our EMS could perform to the best of our abilities,” said Carmen Barber, who wrote the grants for the ambulance.

Judge Horwood said the ambulance was much needed due to the county’s location on HWY 87, where accidents happen frequently.

The county also received funding to buy the Sheriff’s Office new radios and a firetruck for the fire department.