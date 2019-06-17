Staying safe while having fun in the sun this summer Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Temperatures in the Concho Valley will be hitting the triple-digits this week and there are a few things you need to do to stay safe while having fun in the sun.

With excessive heat, the human body can easily lose fluids needed to carry out its normal functions.

"It can happen pretty quickly. It all depends on how much exertion and how much exposure to heat and dry elements you have," said Dr. John Speck from Concho Valley ER.

According to Dr. Speck, there are a few signs to look out for to prevent yourself from becoming dehydrated.

"By the time you're already thirsty and wanting something to drink, you're already behind," continued Dr. Speck, "You're not just losing water. You're losing electrolytes and salt. Think about it, sweat is salty so you want to take in something that's slightly salty also."

While taking in fluids when you're exposed to heat is important, you want to make sure you're getting the right ones. Something like a soda is not ideal.

"Anything with caffeine, I would try to avoid. Too much sugar, also avoid. Alcohol is the least favorable for dehydration," added Dr. Speck.

High temperatures can also lead the body to overheat.

"That can lead to serious consequences, cellular breakdown and such," explained Dr. Speck.

It's important to try and regulate the body's temperature before it reaches that extreme.

"The best way to cool down is mist somebody and sit under a fan. It'll cool you down very quickly," suggested Dr. Speck.

Seniors and children are the most vulnerable to the heat. Dr. Speck highlighted the importance of checking to make sure that if you are caring for one of these, they are receiving enough fluids and are kept cool.