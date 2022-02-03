SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ice and snow = take it slow. The snowfall maybe behind us but on the roads the snow has built up. When it melts and the temperatures drop, its going to turn neighborhood roads and highways into an ice rink.

While this occurs only about once a year or so in the Concho Valley, ice storms can instantly shut down roads for travel.

Due to the overnight freezing rain, conditions in San Angelo and across the area created a need for a different set of driving skills including driving much slower.

We all live in Texas, so most of us don’t have winter tires. If you’re headed out, the best thing you can do for your tires is to properly inflate them, to give it as much traction as possible.

Experts say if you do lose traction and feel your vehicle skidding, don’t panic, fear can make the situation worse and impair your ability to react.

Other tips include being especially attentive to other drivers, having the proper equipment and supplies in your car in case of emergencies, and have a plan for worst case scenarios.