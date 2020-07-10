Staying safe in the heat

Stay out of the sun and heat if possible

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service has extended the weekend heat advisory through Sunday evening.

The Concho Valley will be seeing consecutive days of above-average temperatures and it will feel hotter than it actually is.

According to family nurse practitioner, Frankie Sewell, you should stay out of the sun and heat if possible.

“If we can stay out of the sun and out of the heat, let’s do that. Anything we can do that we can plan our outdoor activities early in the morning or later in the evening instead of being out in the heat of the day is the number one way to prevent heat illness,” said Sewell.

If you don’t have the option to stay out of the heat, drinking water and wearing protective clothing is vital.

“We need to make sure we’re wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, a hat or head covering and making sure we’re staying hydrated the entire time we’re out in the sun. If you’re older, more frail, very young or anyone who doesn’t have the best mental capacity, we need to watch out for those most,” added Sewell.

You should also check for signs of a heat injury while you’re outside. Look out for:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

“If you start experiencing cramping in the legs, weakness, pounding headache or if you notice that you were sweating and now you’re not, those are signals that you need to get out of the sun and hydrate well,” explained Sewell.

If you aren’t able to hydrate well or become confused while out in the sun, you need to seek medical attention.

“There’s always a possibility that your heat injury could lead to a heat stroke and possibly death. We encourage everyone to hydrate, stay out of the sun if possible and never get to the point where you might need some medical assistance,” continued Sewell.