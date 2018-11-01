Special Coverage of Nov. 2018 SAISD School Bond
Voters Who Oppose the Issue
SAN ANGELO, TX - The San Angelo school bond for November was put together from feedback received and additional analysis by the District's Long-Range Planning Facility.
The bond was split into two propositions and the propositions have an estimated maximum impact of $.14 for a total tax rate of $1.35.
Some voters in San Angelo are against the school bond and the raised tax rates.
More Stories
-
The SAISD school bond is on the ballot after not passing by two…
-
For the first time, earnings received by ropers at the Cinch Roping…
-
Early Voting started on October 22, 2018 and goes until November 2,…