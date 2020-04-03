Soon San Angelo will have the capability to get test results for COVID-19 in minutes

By the middle of April, the City of San Angelo will have the capability to get test results for COVID-19 in 5 minutes to an hour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of COVID-19 tests are pending because the wait time for results is as long as a week. The San Angelo Health Authority said that will soon be changing.

“That’s gonna be probably in the middle of the month. We’ve got everything ordered, we’re just waiting on the allocation and supplies,” said Dr. James Vretis, the Local Health Authority in San Angelo.

The local test result turnaround would be much quicker, as it’s taking labs in Austin and Lubbock as much as a week to process now.

“We got some results back yesterday, the 2nd, that were done the 18th of March. That’s how long we’ve been waiting. The entire time the patient had the disease, they were waiting for test results,” explained Dr. Vretis.

Dr. Vretis said samples will likely be collected at Shannon Medical Center’s two drive-thru testing sites.

“Then the’ll be taken to a hospital lab and results would be back to the provider relatively quickly,” added Dr. Vretis.

In the meantime, testing will continue. All patients who are tested are under a blanket order to quarantine for 14 days. Those whose results have returned positive will be ordered into isolation.

“We try and find out if they’ve been around other people who have been positive, where they’ve traveled, who they’ve been exposed to. If they’ve been to a certain store, we can tell those people someone has come to their store and that they need to watch for symptoms better,” continued Dr. Vretis.

As the number of positive cases in the area rises, Dr. Vretis said citizens need to continue to practice social distancing.

“They’re jumping quickly and they will continue to go much faster. It doesn’t take much time to keep rising exponentially,” added Dr. Vretis.

Dr. Vretis asks that patients with mild symptoms stay home or visit one of the drive-thru testing sites, and urges them to not call an ambulance and expose medics if they are not in respiratory distress.