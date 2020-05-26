Sonrisas Trails adjusts to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on several programs for children, including Sonrisas Trails' therapeutic horseback riding program

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Sonrisas Trails therapeutic riding program is on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We were unable to continue classes because we go on their school schedule,” said Erin Inman, Donor Relations Coordinator for Sonrisas Trails.

“We’ve tried to stay open in a very limited capacity. We’ve been able to still see veterans, there’s only 4 in that class so we’ve been able to stagger them out. We also have the new ropes course so they’re able to be outside,” explained Inman.

Sonrisas’ challenge ropes course has been in the works for several months and was finally completed a few weeks ago. Inman said that it is now open to the general public at a limited capacity.

“We do have a few restrictions with COVID-19 regulations but just give us a call and we’ll get you scheduled. A lot of the groups we’ll be taking in will most likely be offices for team building. We have a high ropes course and a low ropes course. They’ll be able to utilize both for team building and things like that,” added Inman.

The 5th annual “Boots, Buckles and Pearls” fundraiser provides a large portion of Sonrisas’ operating expenses. The event that was scheduled for early May has been postponed to the end of July.

“Canceling was just going to make it a rough year. We postponed it for July 25th. It’ll be at the Spur Arena, we’ll open the doors at 6pm. We have room to spread out, and spread the tables out. We even have garage doors we can open if we need airflow. I think we’ll have a really nice time,” said Inman.

Click here for information or tickets to “Boots, Buckles and Pearls.”