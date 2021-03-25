Snake-proofing clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Lonesome Dove Hunting Retriever Club is holding its annual snake-proofing clinic for the 12th year. Connie Whitman, with the snake-proofing clinic, says, “We can protect ourselves with the right clothing and gear, but this is the way to protect your dog, too.”

She explains that the dogs wear a shock collar and the handler takes it toward the rattlesnake, which has had its fangs removed to ensure no dogs are bitten or harmed. When the dog gets close, they’ll receive an electric stimulation from the collar and associate the shock with the snake.

Whitman says each dog takes about 10-15 minutes to train and they usually take up to 100 dogs per event.

