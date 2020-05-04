Small Concho Valley school districts adjust to online learning

Across the Concho Valley school districts have adjusted to helping students away from the classroom

“Since we’re delivering meals anyway, we put assignments with them. They take assignments back and forth and we do things electronically anyway,” said Ron Cline, Superintendent for the Paint Rock Independent School District.

Since Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas schools to close through the remainder of the school year, small school districts like Paint Rock ISD have had to adjust.

The district has had to move to online learning. Since closing, it has also fed all of its students breakfast and lunch every day, even those who live outside of Paint Rock.

“We do approximately 450-500 lunches a week. We go to Eola, San Angelo, Lake Ivy, Eden, Ballinger and Paint Rock,” said Cathy Bryant, Cafeteria Manager of Paint Rock ISD.

Faculty and Staff take routes to deliver the meals to students’ homes.

Athletic Director and Coach, Jeremy Wooten, delivers meals to students in Eola. He said it keeps students in a routine.

“It keeps us and the kids in some kind of routine where they can see each other and smile during these dark times,” explained Wooten.

According to Superintendent Ron Cline, the district’s small size allows for more personal relationships between students, families and educators.

The district has even decided to move forward with a private graduation ceremony for seniors, with restrictions and social distancing guidelines approved by the County Judge and County Sheriff. Although the graduation is not open to the public, it will be live streamed for friends and family to watch.

“If we were San Angelo, it’s next to impossible for them to do a graduation under these restrictions. Because we have 17 kids, we are able to do a lot of things. It also allows us to do social spacing. Everyone will have a mask, we’ll check their temperatures at the door so we can have a good, safe graduation,” said Cline.

The district will also host a “graduation” for kindergarteners.

Administrators Allison Tonne and JoEllen Gonzales explain how the district will host the senior and kindergarten graduations: