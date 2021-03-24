Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital in affiliation with Encompass Health

SAN ANGELO, Texas - While Covid-19 had caused many businesses to shut down, Cooper's BBQ was able to utilize the nearly two acres of land to continue serving the community.

Going back three generations, Cooper's has gone through location changes but remains owned and run by the family. Manager and Pit-master, Zach Herbst, says, "As long as you're not causing trouble do what you want, man, we're all family around here." Owner, Mark Cooper, agrees that they're dedicated to maintaining Cooper's family atmosphere - shorts and t-shirts or dressing up, everybody is welcome.

This is a much different experience than some other local restaurants; while many were forced to temporarily or permanently close, they were able to utilize their space to keep their business going.

