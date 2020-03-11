Shannon Medical Center now offering FREE virtual screenings for COVID-19

Patients in the 25 counties the hospital serves are able to talk face-to-face with providers through a video chat for evaluation of their symptoms

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley patients who are worried they may have been exposed to the Coronavirus and are suffering symptoms can now receive free online screenings by Shannon Medical Center health professionals.

“This gives everyone an option to stay home and be evaluated by a medical professional, then find out what the best course is,” said Chris Barnett, MD who is the Chief Medical Officer at Shannon Medical Center.

Patients in the 25 counties the hospital serves are able to talk face-to-face with providers through a video chat for evaluation of their symptoms. They can do this by visiting the website Shannonondemand.com or downloading the “Shannon On Demand” app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

“The best way to access this service is through an app on a smartphone called ‘Shannon On Demand.’ You download it and sign on, then you have an option to speak to a provider there. We have a coupon ‘SHANNONCOVID19‘ that allows you to use that service without any cost,” explained Dr. Barnett.

According to Dr. Barnett, many hospitals are now using telemedicine to initially assess patients and minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

“There’s a lot of concern with this virus about having infected patients come into public places, hospitals and clinics. This gives everyone an option to stay home and be evaluated by a medical professional, then find out what the best course is. That may be to stay at home or they may assist someone in seeking care at their local emergency room or urgent care facility,” continued Dr. Barnett, “This is our first step in taking a proactive approach. Our hospital has protocols for infectious diseases like these. We’re trying to do the best we can to be prepared for when or if this virus comes to our service area.”

The hospital is recommending the public take this approach to receive screenings, rather than walk into the emergency room.

“What we’re encouraging everyone to do is call your primary care provider or use our app to get advice on what to do. In many cases, the best advice is to stay home and monitor your symptoms, then contact your provider if something changes. If you have life-threatening symptoms the best advice may be to call 9-1-1 and come to the emergency room but it’s much better to notify everyone there so we make sure everyone is adequately protected,” added Dr. Barnett.

There are currently no cases of the virus in the Concho Valley but Dr. Barnett said the hospital is prepared.

“Our employees are trained on how to protect themselves and the patients with protective gear. We have isolation rooms and the medical equipment we need to take care of a patient with this virus,” said Dr. Barnett.

Because it is unknown how long the virus will be around, the service will be offered as long as there is concern in the community.

“This virus has been present less than 90 days. We have no idea how long it’s going to be around, if it’s going to be seasonal like the flu or if it will persist much longer than that,” explained Dr. Barnett, “The best thing is to stay tune and follow basic guidelines, washing your hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and if you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.”