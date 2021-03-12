Shannon Medical Center expansion project

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon Medical Center announced a new downtown expansion project. The $36 million center, funded by the Shannon Trust, will include a new Shannon Outpatient Pharmacy, a new cancer center, an office building, and a multi-floor parking garage.

The goal of this expansion is to eliminate the need for Concho Valley and West Texas residents from traveling far distances for necessary care.

The comprehensive center will have state-of-the-art equipment for patient needs. It’s expected to be completed by September 2022. More details in the video above.

