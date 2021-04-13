Shannon celebrates milestone with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Shannon is celebrating a milestone of completing 5,000 procedures with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System.
The system was designed to advance the technology used in minimally invasive surgery, allowing surgeons to have 3D vision, better digitalization, magnified vision, and wrist-articulated instruments. This not only makes the surgery itself easier but also eases post-operative recovery.
Benton Brown, MD/ General Surgeon at Shannon Medical Center says, “It definitely increases the quality results after surgery, not just in pain, but in shorter hospital stays lower complications overall patient satisfaction much rather have a big surgery through little incisions than something huge.”
