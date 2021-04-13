Shannon celebrates milestone with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The YMCA of San Angelo hosted its 31st annual David Hodges memorial pro-am golf tournament at the San Angelo Country Club to raise money for the organization's scholarship fund.

Gidget Tate, childcare director at the YMCA says, "All funds that we raise here today go to our scholarship fund for the YMCA. SO, it helps sponsor kids who would otherwise not be able to participate in our programs."

Over $300,000 in scholarships are given each year for sports, care, and even a new project, Explorer Pre-school and Childcare Development Center.

For more on the tournament and scholarship fund