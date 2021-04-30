San Angelo’s safety reminder for Motorcycle Awareness Month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in the San Angelo Police Department is no stranger to riding the vehicles as well as responding to the dangers that could happen, they’re reminding people to be cautious when on the roadways.

San Angelo Police Department’s Sergeant Cade Solsbery says, “The severity of the injury, all the way up to being a fatality crash is much higher with a motorcycle just because there is very little protection is pretty much, depending on what the rider is wearing. And that’s pretty much all you got.”



Safety is number one priority while driving and we’re focused on paying extra close attention to motorcyclists, those at a greater risk for accidents and injury.