SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – At City Hall on Monday, City of San Angelo’s City Clerk, Julia Antilley, drew the order of the candidates for next month’s special city council election.



The special election is to fill the unexpired term for the Single-Member District Five seat after Lane Carter resigned to run for Tom Green County Judge next year. The ballot order will be: Karen Hesse Smith, then John Austin Stokes, Lynette Lucas, and Bryan Angle.

Antilley says, “For the application for the four candidates, they fill out a campaign finance treasurer, they fill out all the applications to certify that they do live within the city limits within SMD 5 and swear to some other items. Once they’re on the ballot, they have a chance to withdraw if they change their mind.”

District Five includes Santa Rita and College Hills and only voters in that district will cast ballots in the special election in January. Early voting for the special election will take place on weekdays starting the 12th of January at the Edd B Keyes building downtown.

Voters in District 5 will have until December 30th to register to vote in the special election, if citizens have not done so already. Due to the short time frame, Election Administrator Vona Hudson says voters can turn in their ballots in her office on election day.

Early voting for the special election will take place weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting the 12th of January at the Edd B. Keyes building downtown.