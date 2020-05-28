San Angelo’s BPL Plasma joins fight against COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s BPL Plasma has launched a COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection program to fight the global pandemic.

“Our mission at BPL Plasma has always been to save lives through collecting plasma,” said Michael Thompson, Task Force Center Manager at BPL Plasma.

BPL Plasma has launched a COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection program in hopes of finding a treatment for the coronavirus. The program will collect plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies to the virus. Right now, BPL Plasma is collecting convalescent plasma from centers across the U.S., with plans to expand the program to all of BPL Plasma’s 51 centers.

“We have partnered with multiple plasma organizations, as well as the Plasma Protein Therapeutic Association and the FDA. We plan to utilize those antibodies to help develop a treatment to help fight this virus,” explained Thompson.

According to Thompson, the process to donate convalescent plasma is very similar to donating normal source plasma, with the exception that a convalescent plasma donor must provide documented lab results that show they had COVID-19 and have recovered. Convalescent plasma donors must also be symptom-free for at least 14 days.

In addition to helping find a cure for COVID-19, covalescent plasma donors will be compensated for their donation.

“Just like our regular donors, convalescent plasma donors will also be compensated. However, they will also receive a $20 bonus for every donation. If they’re a new donor, new donors receive $50 so convalescent plasma donors would receive $70 per donation,” added Thompson.

Thompson said the plasma donation centers are taking measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (such as screening all donors and employees at the door and maintaining social distancing guidelines) and they are excited to be joining the fight against the virus.

“During this pandemic we are at a heightened need for regular donors and donors who have recovered from COVID-19. We are excited to be on the frontlines of the teams who are helping fight this virus,” continued Thompson.

To learn more about the COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection program click here or call 325-944-9170.