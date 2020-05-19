San Angelo YMCA reopens with strict guidelines

Before entering the building, members receive a temperature check and are asked screening questions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the first day of reopening this week, close to 200 people went to work out at the YMCA in Downtown San Angelo.

“That’s what the ‘Y’ became, an essential workers and first responders child care.” said A.J. Moore, CEO and Executive Director for the San Angelo YMCA.

While San Angelo’s YMCA has been closed the last two months, it has provided emergency childcare for essential workers.

On Monday, under strict guidelines, they reopened their fitness center, gym and cardio room at a 25% capacity per room.

“We had no idea what to expect. We heard some YMCA’s having 20-30 people show up. Yesterday we had 180 show up so we thought that was a pretty good day,” added Moore.

Before entering the building, members receive a temperature check and are asked screening questions. There are sanitation stations in every room and members must wear gloves while working out.

“Members are… they accept what’s going on. They know they have to have their gloves and face masks on. They’re doing the things they know will keep them safe and healthy,” explained Moore.

Moore said the ‘Y’ looks forward to being able to offer the community more programs as the governor’s orders loosen. He said members will be able to use the pool (one family at a time) beginning sometime next week.

As of now, plans are in place for summer and youth sports programs with social distancing guidelines.

“We’re adapting. That’s what we’re all doing and that’s how we survive. As long as these guidelines are in place and COVID-19 is there, that’s what we’ll have to do,” added Moore.

Click here to learn more about what the San Angelo YMCA is doing to fight COVID-19.