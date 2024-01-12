SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo woman got a big surprise today from a Miracle on Wellington. The owners of Trend Furniture visited her to deliver the news.

San Angelo’s Trend Furniture owners, Russell and Kristie Reed, spend each year donating to those in need. Thursday, they surprised Juliette Calamaco with some good news from their Miracle on Wellington contest.

“You were nominated by friend of yours to win some furniture,” said Kristie Reed.

“Wow!” said Calamaco.

“So, and you’re the winner!” said Reed.

“Wow, that’s awesome!” said Calamaco.

Calamaco was nominated by her sister, who wanted to help her while balancing work and going through some life changes.

“In the meantime, I’ve been separated for three months and I’ve been working two jobs and I’ve been going through a lot of phases and levels in my life to the extreme of like, almost having a nervous breakdown. But with God by my side he’s been keeping me in line and just being as strong as I possibly can for myself and my son,” said Calamaco.

The Reeds say each Miracle on Wellington is unique experience and have visited at least 50 homes.

“There’s so many situations that people have so many needs and Kristie and I both were born and raised in San Angelo you know, we love it here. The it’s a great place and this is a way to give back,” said Russell Reed.



“It’s a blessing. And you know, we’re blessed with the people of San Angelo to trade with us each year and this is just the gift that goes on and so we’re delighted to be able to do it,” said Kristie Reed.

The Reeds made an assessment of Calamaco’s needs for her home and her furniture will be delivered in a few weeks.