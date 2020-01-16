San Angelo Symphony hosts 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony hosted the 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser at the San Angelo Country Club Thursday morning.

“And the Oscar goes to…” was the theme for the San Angelo Symphony’s 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser.

Every year, organizers choose a theme for the luncheon presented by Shannon Medical Center. Hosts then decorate a table to fit the theme and guests are taken on a tour of tables. This year, the table decorations were based off popular movies, such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Chicago,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

“They come out here the day before. It takes three or four hours for everyone to decorate their tables. In the end, it’s a beautiful labor of love. The ideas keep getting bigger and bigger and the tables keep getting better and better so it’s just a lot of fun to come out and watch,” said Courtney Mahaffey, Executive Director of the San Angelo Symphony.

All of the proceeds for the fundraiser will go towards the symphony’s artistic and educational programs.

The theme for next year’s fundraiser will be “The Great Outdoors.”