San Angelo sprays for mosquitos following increased rainfall

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The recent rain was a blessing for some in the Concho Valley, but created a pesky problem: Mosquitoes. The City of San Angelo usually sprays the city all at once, but with an influx of calls from residents, they’re focused on individual areas first.

The City of San Angelo Street and Bridge superintendent says they’re receiving calls and are already spraying in individual areas. Mosquitoes are most active at sunrise and sunset and city crews schedule their times to spray insecticide during those times. Local bug experts say one of the best ways to control mosquitoes is also to remove any standing water around your home.

Joey Anderson, the City of San Angelo Street and Bridge Superintendent says, “As of right now we’re taking calls, we’re taking complaints and we go out there and spray in the alleys. Eventually, we will have a schedule, and we’ll go in just knock it out. Alley by alley.”



https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/street-and-bridge