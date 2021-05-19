SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The San Angelo community is experiencing difficulty finding housing with both availability and soaring prices, which are an issue for many when looking to rent or purchase.
“It is obviously a seller’s market… and I will say that the fact that we have a shortage of housing here in San Angelo is not unique to say as well, a lot of communities that are successful right now are experiencing the same thing,” said San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President, Walt Koenig.
Koenig continues, “but what that means is you’re gonna pay more. There’s less inventory in terms of options to buy.”
San Angelo Association of Realtors has seen an increase in the housing market for over 6-months.
President, Jim slaughter says they expect it to level off eventually because an imbalance in supply and demand like we’re seeing now, isn’t sustainable for our economy.
San Angelo sees a high demand with low supply in the housing markets
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The San Angelo community is experiencing difficulty finding housing with both availability and soaring prices, which are an issue for many when looking to rent or purchase.