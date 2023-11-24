SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Small businesses across the Concho Valley are getting ready to celebrate Small Business Saturday, and KLST’s Maya Skinner spoke to a few stores that are taking part

Cowboy-Up Chocolates chocolatier Charles Mullin says he and his wife took over the business in 2019. And it’s been a busy 2023, filling thousands of orders and working long hours to bring the community truffles, brittles, coffees and caramels.

“We have such a high demand for what we’re doing out of our little shop. Really, it’s just us to be able to supply enough chocolate,” said Mullin. “So we stay up here until late evening, sometimes during the week, just to provide enough for the next day. So our biggest challenge has been making enough chocolate. So we’re really blessed here.”

Over at Old Town Books office manager Doug Powell says the business is celebrating its fourth anniversary. He says it’s been great to connect with customers to help them find the right books, including classics, non-fiction and children’s books.

“Right after we opened was right when the pandemic started, so it’s been a kind of an uphill battle in a way since then just kind of adapting, moving along with the punches,” said Powell. “We’ve made an online website, we’re hosting events, we’re doing everything that we can to try to get the word out, and over time it gets out more and more.”

As San Angelo businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday, they say they owe their success to those who come through their doors and shop online.

“I think Small Business Saturday is really important just to spotlight all the businesses here in San Angelo, of the people of this community and what they provide to our local people,” said Mullin, “but also to the people outside they come in to visit us you know, we get to spotlight and see what we’re doing.”

Business owners and managers also say that being members of the local community is important to them, and Small Business Saturday helps highlight their contributions.

“Not only do we thrive from being a small business, but it’s so important for a small community like San Angelo,” said Powell. “For small businesses to really kind of come together and provide the community what they need for each individual business… we love being a part of that.”

Both Mullin and Powell had some suggestions for those who aspire to entrepreneurship — make sure to network and don’t give up.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, November 25th.