San Angelo prepares to graduate nearly 1,000 students Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo ISD is gearing up to graduate nearly 1,000 senior students on Saturday, June 1. 733 are from Central High School, while a smaller class of 213 are graduating from Lake View High School.

"We're really excited to host our graduation ceremonies for Central and Lake View high schools," Jennifer Crutchfield, Director of Communication for SAISD. "It is a celebration of a culmination of lots of effort from students, teachers and parents."

For nearly a decade now, many families of Central graduates have been handed an eight guest limit for the Junell Center. In decades past, Central held their graduations in the San Angelo stadium, but this became unsuitable in light of safety concerns. "The reason that the decision was made to move the ceremony from the stadium into the Junell Center was weather related," said Crutchfield. "My understanding is that in the past there were actually family members of students who graduated who had to be hospitalized because of issues due to the heat."

Central will hold their ceremony in the Junell Center at Angelo State, while Lake View holds theirs right next door to their campus. The ceremonies will take place at 10 AM at the Junell Center for San Angelo Central, and 4 PM at Foster Communication Coliseum for Lake View.

KLST and KSAN News with the very best of luck to the graduating classes of 2019 for Central and Lake View.