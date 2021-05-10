San Angelo prepares for summer with pool safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Summer months are around the corner and temperatures are beginning to increase. Locals will soon be visiting pools as a way to cool off so San Angelo Parks and Recreation is preparing for the summer heat by opening public pools on May 29.

Mason Matthews, EMS with the San Angelo Fire Department says, “So the most important things you need to be, have people around you really don’t ever need to go swimming by yourself because you can get tired, there’s a lot of things that affect that you could be dehydrated like I said there could be alcohol involved, or sometimes you just get fatigued.”

The Department responds to pool and water emergencies that could turn fatal without proper safety practices.



More on staying safe at pools this Summer in the video above.