San Angelo Police Sergeant returns home after COVID-related stroke

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – After suffering a stroke caused by COVID-19, San Angelo Police Sergeant John Chappa was transferred to Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliation with Encompass Health, over 29 days ago.

Sergeant Chappa entered the hospital on a stretcher and was unable to walk, but today he completed his program and headed home for the first time in 45 days, walking out of the hospital.

San Angelo Police Department Sergeant John Chappa said, “When I left I wanted to walk out. I wasn’t leaving in a wheelchair or on a gurney and because of them…they gave me a roadmap and here I am today.”

Whitney Shorb with Encompass Health explains, “I think that Chappa’s mindset of there’s a finish line and I’m going to get to it, is amazing and just his faith in something great coming out of this is really wonderful.”

Sergeant Chappa says he was scared, but grateful for the support systems that helped him get to where he is today; now walking out of Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital in affiliation with Encompass Health.