San Angelo Pachyderm Club hosts candidate forum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s candidates and a state senator from West Texas attended a candidate forum Wednesday afternoon.

This year’s County Sheriff’s race was the focus of the forum hosted by the San Angelo Pachyderm club.

Representatives from a number of organizations heard from Nick Hanna and Keith Muncey.

Hanna is a retired Texas Ranger, and now Chief Deputy with the department.

Muncey has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.

State Representative Drew Darby and State Senator Charles Perry also attended.

“You wanna know what they look like, how they speak, their values, their principles and what they’re going to do. After all, you’re the taxpayer, you’re paying them,” said Fred Contreras, President of the San Angelo Pachyderm Club.

The primary election for in Texas will take place on March 3, 2020.