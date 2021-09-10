San Angelo man reflects on responding to 9/11 attacks

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Twenty years after the September Eleventh Attacks on the World Trade Center, a San Angelo man is reflecting the residual struggles of responding that day.

Rosendo *Rosey* Velez, a former New York Firefighter/EMS who responded to the attacks on 9/11 is now living in San Angelo with a condition called Lymphedema which was caused by physical injuries he sustained.

Velez says, “I chose to do something and I did my job just like so many others did their jobs.”

He and his family have been to over 370 funerals in the past 20 years for the men and women who gave their lives to protect the citizens of the United States of America.

Still, he says he would do it all again.

“There’s something to be said about a person who raises their hand, takes an oath, his words to defend his country. I know for myself, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Velez said.