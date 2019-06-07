San Angelo looking forward to growth Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo is a growing city with a plan on how to best capitalize on that growth for infrastructure and taxes. It was that plan came up for revision and discussion recently, and caught some attention.

In a phone interview, Planning and Development Services Director Jon James said, "what we were looking at [in] the city council meeting was an update to the city's annexation plan. Now we've had an annexation plan in place for years and this was just an update to that; basically it's a plan shows the areas in which the city may grow into over the next 30 years. In particular there are some areas along what is known as a potential interstate corridor through San Angelo. We wanted to make sure that we accommodated for future growth in those areas adjacent to that future interstate corridor, if that were to happen at some point in the future."

The plan as it sits right now sees the boundaries of the city increasing by 3.5 miles, but if and when the official population rises above 100,000 then that boundary will increase out to 5 miles.The reason the plan came up for discussion is that various new and emerging growth factors needed to be accounted for; not just the wave of economic development on the south side of town, but the strong potential for the north side to see expanded boundaries related to the interstate.

"We want to have the opportunity with that growth to take the pressure off of the residential property taxes," said San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter.

It is that redistribution of tax burden and the potential for new tax income that the city can use to improve existing infrastructure. The city's updates annexation plan should appear on the city website within a week of this article.



