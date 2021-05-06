San Angelo’s Just Between Friends consignment pop up

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just Between Friends is a twice-a-year pop-up for local families to sell items their children have outgrown and purchase items at a low cost.



This helps the community by providing clothing and other items needed for families and children ages newborn to teen. One local is a stay-at-home mother to a toddler, with another baby on the way and as a low-income family, she relies on this event.

Bonnie Bouher, with Just Between Friends, recognizes the importance of making low-cost items available. In fact, items are up to 90% below retail price. Bouher say, “Anything that you need to raise your kiddos from newborns to teen so we have clothing, shoes, books, games, puzzles, furniture, baby gear, indoor/ outdoor toys, anything you can pretty much think of we have it and we also have maternity items.”



This event will be going on until Saturday. More information in the video above.