San Angelo Independent School District School Bond

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:29 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:29 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, TX - The SAISD school bond is on the ballot after not passing by two votes in the May 2018 bond. The bond will now be split into two propositions. Proposition A will focus on safety, classrooms, aging facilities, and ADA regulations. Proposition B will focus on the new multi-purpose center which will be housed at Central High School and a field house at Lake View High School for the baseball and softball teams. 

With both propositions on the ballot you have the opportunity to vote yes for both, no for both, yes for prob A-no for prop B, or no for prob A and yes for prob B. In total there are four different options you have as a voter. 

For more information on the school bond you can visit saisdbond.org.

