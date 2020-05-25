San Angelo gym honors fallen with “hero workouts”

San Angelo Crossfit athletes honored men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty by completing intense, brutal workouts

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this Memorial Day when we traditionally honor members of the U.S. military who have died in service, people are finding their own ways to mark the day despite restrictions on ceremonies as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“With Crossfit, they’ve got 196 Hero workouts named after fallen military, firefighters and police officers,” said Jeromy Speciale, one of the owners and founders of San Angelo Crossfit.

San Angelo Crossfit athletes honored men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty by completing intense, brutal “Hero WODs/Workouts”

John Castillo decided to do “Murph,” named after a Navy Lieutenant named Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

“I did Murph. It’s pretty long, it’s pretty killer. You can do it with a weighted vest if you want. Today it took me one hour, 6 minutes and 22 seconds,” said Castillo.

“This workout is long, it’s brutal. It’s a mile run, the athletes do 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, then do another mile run,” added Speciale.

This is the third year Castillo completes “Murph” while wearing a weighted vest. Every year, his time has improved from the last. He said that even though the workouts are tough, he loves to challenge himself physically and mentally.

“You really gotta dig down deep when you do a workout like this but God has your back. It’s a lot of fun and I really enjoy it. A lot of people gave their lives but at least I’m still here to try and do what I can,” explained Castillo.

The workouts are an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the fallen, to speak their names and honor their memories.

“They’re honoring an individual that can’t do the things we can do now. They gave their all and these folks come in here and give it their all with a workout and hopefully internalize about the individuals they’re honoring as well,” added Speciale.

Speciale said he is glad the gym was able to reopen last week in time for athletes to complete the “Hero WODs.” This year, they held three Memorial Day classes with a maximum of 20 members per class, and they followed social distancing guidelines through them all.