San Angelo GIves kicks off with Advanced Giving

News Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Area Foundation is allowing the community to help our local non-profits with a single transaction. May 4th is the day of giving for San Angelo gives, but you won’t have to wait to show support with advanced giving.

Janet Karcher with the San Angelo Area Foundation says, “Advanced giving just gives the donors the opportunity to support their favorite charities in advance. So donations are being collected now, and then we celebrate the spirit of philanthropy.”

With Covid impacting many local organizations, this gives the community an opportunity to give back to non-profits that have given to us.

More on San Angelo Gives advanced giving in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.