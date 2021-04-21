San Angelo GIves kicks off with Advanced Giving

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Area Foundation is allowing the community to help our local non-profits with a single transaction. May 4th is the day of giving for San Angelo gives, but you won’t have to wait to show support with advanced giving.
Janet Karcher with the San Angelo Area Foundation says, “Advanced giving just gives the donors the opportunity to support their favorite charities in advance. So donations are being collected now, and then we celebrate the spirit of philanthropy.”
With Covid impacting many local organizations, this gives the community an opportunity to give back to non-profits that have given to us.
